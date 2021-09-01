These 7 Small Towns In Alabama Are Big On Southern Charm

There’s no denying that Alabama is the true definition of Southern charm. Offering everything from historic antebellum homes to picturesque downtown districts, it just doesn’t get any better. There are also many charming towns located throughout the Yellowhammer State, including the seven listed below.

1. Eufaula

2. Mooresville

3. Fairhope

4. Tuscumbia

5. Monroeville

6. Magnolia Springs

7. Greenville

Eufaula is located in Barbour County, Alabama on the banks of Walter F. George Lake, which is best known as Lake Eufaula. What makes this town one of the most charming in the Southeast is its beautiful antebellum homes, one of which includes Shorter Mansion (pictured). This historic town also hosts Alabama's oldest tour of homes, the Eufaula Pilgrimage.Mooresville is located in Limestone County and has less than 60 residents, making it one of Alabama's smallest towns. It's filled with many charming buildings, including the state's oldest continually operating post office (circa 1840). The entire town of Mooresville is also included on the National Register of Historic Places, making it quite unique.Fairhope is a picturesque Gulf Coast town that's located in Baldwin County, Alabama. It's well known for its charming parks and panoramic views of Mobile Bay. Fairhope is also a great town for a weekend escape.Tuscumbia is the county seat of Colbert County, Alabama and is home to some of the state's most beautiful antebellum homes. One of its most beautiful attractions is Spring Park, which is home to Coldwater Falls, the worlds largest manmade waterfall. It's also home to Ivy Green (pictured), the birthplace of Helen Keller.Monroeville is the county seat of Monroe County and is nicknamed the "Literary Capital of Alabama." It's most famous for being the hometown of Harper Lee, the award-winning novelist of "To Kill a Mockingbird." There are several charming features throughout Monroeville, including its old historic courthouse and colorful murals.Magnolia Springs, which is located on the banks of the Magnolia River in Baldwin County, Alabama, is a charming town that's filled with numerous magnolia trees and is well known for its oak tree lined streets. Magnolia Springs is also the only U.S. town that offers year-round postal mail delivery by boat.Greenville, nicknamed "The Camellia City," is the county seat of Butler County, Alabama. It's best known for its historic downtown district, its beautiful historic churches, and its lovely historic homes, some of which date all the way back to the early 1800s.

Have you ever visited any of these seven small charming towns in Alabama? If so, please share your experience(s) with us in the comments below.

