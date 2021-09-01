Cancel
Alabama State

These 7 Small Towns In Alabama Are Big On Southern Charm

There’s no denying that Alabama is the true definition of Southern charm. Offering everything from historic antebellum homes to picturesque downtown districts, it just doesn’t get any better. There are also many charming towns located throughout the Yellowhammer State, including the seven listed below.

1. Eufaula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jufIl_0bj5i6iC00
wikipedia/Roger3b
Eufaula is located in Barbour County, Alabama on the banks of Walter F. George Lake, which is best known as Lake Eufaula. What makes this town one of the most charming in the Southeast is its beautiful antebellum homes, one of which includes Shorter Mansion (pictured). This historic town also hosts Alabama's oldest tour of homes, the Eufaula Pilgrimage.

2. Mooresville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2nVf_0bj5i6iC00
flickr/GPA Photo Archive/ The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama
Mooresville is located in Limestone County and has less than 60 residents, making it one of Alabama's smallest towns. It's filled with many charming buildings, including the state's oldest continually operating post office (circa 1840). The entire town of Mooresville is also included on the National Register of Historic Places, making it quite unique.

3. Fairhope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncWIV_0bj5i6iC00
facebook/City of Fairhope
Fairhope is a picturesque Gulf Coast town that's located in Baldwin County, Alabama. It's well known for its charming parks and panoramic views of Mobile Bay. Fairhope is also a great town for a weekend escape.

4. Tuscumbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfJ9w_0bj5i6iC00
flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVM
Tuscumbia is the county seat of Colbert County, Alabama and is home to some of the state's most beautiful antebellum homes. One of its most beautiful attractions is Spring Park, which is home to Coldwater Falls, the worlds largest manmade waterfall. It's also home to Ivy Green (pictured), the birthplace of Helen Keller.

5. Monroeville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw6SO_0bj5i6iC00
flickr/JR P
Monroeville is the county seat of Monroe County and is nicknamed the "Literary Capital of Alabama." It's most famous for being the hometown of Harper Lee, the award-winning novelist of "To Kill a Mockingbird." There are several charming features throughout Monroeville, including its old historic courthouse and colorful murals.

6. Magnolia Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGe4a_0bj5i6iC00
google/Glenn Burks
Magnolia Springs, which is located on the banks of the Magnolia River in Baldwin County, Alabama, is a charming town that's filled with numerous magnolia trees and is well known for its oak tree lined streets. Magnolia Springs is also the only U.S. town that offers year-round postal mail delivery by boat.

7. Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qd1xT_0bj5i6iC00
flickr/Jim Perry
Greenville, nicknamed "The Camellia City," is the county seat of Butler County, Alabama. It's best known for its historic downtown district, its beautiful historic churches, and its lovely historic homes, some of which date all the way back to the early 1800s.

Have you ever visited any of these seven small charming towns in Alabama? If so, please share your experience(s) with us in the comments below.

For more information about the town of Mooresville, be sure to take a look at the following article: The Ancient Town In Alabama That’s Loaded With Fascinating History .

The post These 7 Small Towns In Alabama Are Big On Southern Charm appeared first on Only In Your State .

