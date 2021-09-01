Cancel
Environment

Caldor Fire: Firefighters Battling Wind-Whipped Flames In Tahoe Basin

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battling to keep the Caldor Fire away from resorts in towns around Lake Tahoe are dealing with challenging weather conditions. Team coverage begins with Katie Nielson in South Lake Tahoe, Jeff Nguyen in Meyers and Paul Heggen with the forecast.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Strawberry, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ Moves Wall Of Flames Along Highway 50 Toward Tahoe Basin

STRAWBERRY (CBS SF) — A wall of flames from the Caldor Fire advanced along the Highway 50 corridor early Friday, stirring up ‘extreme fire behavior’ that ripped through thick stands of timber and tinder-dry underbrush as the blaze continued to move toward the heavily populated Lake Tahoe Basin. During his Friday morning update, Cal Fire Operations Chief Tim Ernst said firefighters had a battle on their hands holding the eastern edge toward Lake Tahoe. Over the last 24 hours, the fire grew by more than 7,000 acres, mostly along the Highway 50 corridor that connects South Lake Tahoe with Sacramento. The burn zone...
EnvironmentCNBC

With wildfire threatening, Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency

Firefighters were facing changing weather conditions that could push the fire closer to the Tahoe Basin, a home to thousands and recreational playground for millions of tourists who visit the alpine lake in summer, ski at the many resorts in winter and gamble at its casinos year-round. Winds and temperatures...
Environmentbuzzfeednews.com

Devastating Photos Show The Caldor Fire Burning Near Lake Tahoe

When the Caldor fire started on Aug. 14 in Northern California, no one expected that two weeks later its flames would cross the Sierra Nevada mountains, threatening the communities and beloved tourist attractions around Lake Tahoe. But as temperatures rise around the world due to climate change, massive and destructive wildfires have become California's new normal. A dangerous mix of embers, wind, and dry land enabled the wildfire to consume more than 191,000 acres; South Lake Tahoe, a city of 22,000 people, faced a tense backlog of traffic on Monday as people were forced to evacuate. As fire crews worked through the night — using retardant, water sources, and even snow blowers from a local resort — the blaze resisted containment, leaving locals and firefighters unsure how much more it will progress.
EnvironmentKTLA.com

Pristine Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke, ash from threatening Caldor Fire

Ash rained down on Lake Tahoe on Tuesday and thick yellow smoke blotted out views of the mountains rimming its pristine blue waters as a massive wildfire threatened the alpine vacation spot on the California-Nevada state line. Tourists ducked into cafes, outdoor gear shops and casinos on Lake Tahoe Boulevard...
Environmentwtxl.com

Winds drive Caldor Fire closer to Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe, the year-round vacation haven in California, is facing a long-dreaded threat as the monstrous Caldor Fire makes a downslope run towards the evacuated city. Firefighters are racing to put out embers flying far and wide, driven by Red Flag Warning winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. The U.S.
El Dorado County, CAKTVU FOX 2

Caldor Fire advances on Lake Tahoe, new evacuations near Basin area

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - People living above the ridge of the Lake Tahoe Basin are being forced to evacuate due to the advancing Caldor Fire on Thursday. Evacuation orders were extended for the area between Twin Bridges and Echo Summit. The initial evacuation warnings were for the Tahoe Basin itself. Many more are preparing for more possible mandatory evacuation orders.
El Dorado County, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Cabins Burning Near Echo Summit; Evacuation Warning Issued For Tahoe Basin

STRAWBERRY (CBS SF) — The massive Caldor Fire advanced toward Echo Summit Sunday afternoon, burning cabins near Camp Sacramento as crews raced to build protection lines at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort and residents were ordered to evacuate their homes in Myers, Fallen Leaf Lake and Christmas Valley. The El Dorado Sheriff Department issued the evacuation orders along Highway 89 as the fire inched ever closer to the Tahoe Basin while their counterparts in Alpine County also ordered residents from their homes along Highway 88 including the Kirkwood Ski Resort. Hours later, the El Dorado County sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the...
EnvironmentSiskiyou Daily

Caldor Fire: Firefighters report progress on blaze near Tahoe despite ongoing wind threat

This article does not require a subscription because it deals with a matter of significant public safety. This story will be updated throughout Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds and searing temperatures they had feared failed to materialize in the California-Nevada alpine region.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Firefighters report progress against flames near Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds they had feared failed to materialize in the California-Nevada alpine region. “We lucked out a little bit yesterday with...
PoliticsNBC Bay Area

Fast Moving Caldor Fire ‘Knocking on the Door' of Lake Tahoe Basin

New concerns were developing at the explosive Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe, the famed alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line and surrounded by peaks of the Sierra Nevada and resort communities. The Caldor Fire, just 9% contained, has become the nation's number one priority for firefighting resources, said...

