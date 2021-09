Wing, the Alphabet-owned drone delivery service, is on its way to making 100,000 deliveries, thanks to the popularity it has found in Australia's suburbs. The company said Wednesday in a blog post detailing its progress that it intends to reach the milestone in the coming days and that it has delivered 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 snack packs, and 1,200 roast chickens to consumers in Logan, Australia, during the last year. This is a significant achievement for a technology that has yet to prove its utility on a large scale.