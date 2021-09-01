Severe Weather Blog: Ida to bring possible rain, storms to the Triad

Hurricane Ida brought devastation to the Gulf Coast but is much weaker as it heads closer to the Piedmont-Triad.

The Triad should expect some rounds of rain and storms to start Tuesday evening, and end early Wednesday evening.

WFMY’s Weather Team has you covered.

If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

9:25 a.m. -- An update on the severe weather risk for our area and to the west.

7:45 a.m. -- Meteorologist Ed Matthews answers your Ida questions on our digital newscast After GMS.

5:00 a.m. -- Here's a look at where Ida is. The storm continues to push rain bands into the Triad.

3:30 a.m. -- The remnant low of Ida will cross West Virginia and move northeast through northern Virginia through Wednesday evening. In the Triad, today will be a bit breezy and wet with periods of rain and a few isolated storms.

We will continue to see a low-end chance of an isolated tornado with any storms that become severe through this afternoon. The chance for this is low, but not zero. As Ida continues on a northeasterly track, the rain will taper off overnight. The Triad is still looking at rainfall amounts around a half-inch to one inch.

1:45 a.m. -- Rain bands from Ida are moving into the Foothills. There are no signs of it being a concern. Expect more rain throughout the day.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021

11:45 p.m. - Next rain band will roll in between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m.

10:09 p.m. - Tornado Watch canceled for Virginia border counties.

9:07 p.m. - Update tornado threat leave for tonight.

8:40 p.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 3 a.m.: Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Carroll Co., VA, Henry Co., VA, Patrick Co., VA, and Pittsylvania Co., VA.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

