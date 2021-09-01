Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Blog: Ida to bring possible rain, storms to the Triad

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHKdm_0bj5cxc000

Hurricane Ida brought devastation to the Gulf Coast but is much weaker as it heads closer to the Piedmont-Triad.

The Triad should expect some rounds of rain and storms to start Tuesday evening, and end early Wednesday evening.

WFMY’s Weather Team has you covered.

If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

9:25 a.m. -- An update on the severe weather risk for our area and to the west.

7:45 a.m. -- Meteorologist Ed Matthews answers your Ida questions on our digital newscast After GMS.

5:00 a.m. -- Here's a look at where Ida is. The storm continues to push rain bands into the Triad.

3:30 a.m. -- The remnant low of Ida will cross West Virginia and move northeast through northern Virginia through Wednesday evening. In the Triad, today will be a bit breezy and wet with periods of rain and a few isolated storms.

We will continue to see a low-end chance of an isolated tornado with any storms that become severe through this afternoon. The chance for this is low, but not zero. As Ida continues on a northeasterly track, the rain will taper off overnight. The Triad is still looking at rainfall amounts around a half-inch to one inch.

1:45 a.m. -- Rain bands from Ida are moving into the Foothills. There are no signs of it being a concern. Expect more rain throughout the day.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021

11:45 p.m. - Next rain band will roll in between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m.

10:09 p.m. - Tornado Watch canceled for Virginia border counties.

9:07 p.m. - Update tornado threat leave for tonight.

8:40 p.m. -  A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 3 a.m.: Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Carroll Co., VA, Henry Co., VA, Patrick Co., VA, and Pittsylvania Co., VA.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

  • Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
  • Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
  • NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
  • Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
  • Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
  • Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
  • Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
  • City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
  • City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

STAY CONNECTED

Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Buckley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Weather Forecasts#Extreme Weather#Triad#Weather Team#Gms#Foothills#Tornado Watch#Stokes#Carroll Co#Henry Co#Patrick Co#Pittsylvania Co#Duke Energy Progress#Randolph Electric#Surry Yadkin Electric#Lexington Electric#Wfmy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf to bring heavy rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula down near Mexico. The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, conditions remain unfavorable for any rapid development but a low chance for development is possible as this system nears the Northern Gulf Coast tomorrow thru tomorrow night.
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Severe storm risk Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — A line of storms, along a cold front, will track into the northern tier of the state after sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has this part of the state under a level 2 of 5 for scattered strong to severe storms possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat as this line enters the state.
Florida StateThe Ledger

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Florida StateInside the Magic

Possible Tropical Storm Could Hit Florida This Week

If you are traveling to Florida this week or early next week, be sure to keep an eye out as another tropical storm may be headed to Florida. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching out for a system forecast to pass over Florida this week, which could become the next tropical storm of the season.
Florida StateThe Ledger

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Florida Statewogx.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf to bring heavy rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of disorganized showers over the Northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula down near Mexico. The area of disturbed weather will move slowly to the Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. Currently, conditions remain unfavorable for any rapid development but a low chance for development is possible as this system nears the Northern Gulf Coast tomorrow thru tomorrow night.
Florida StateNW Florida Daily News

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Florida StateGainesville.com

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Florida StateDaily Commercial

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Tropical Forecasters Watching the Gulf for Development This Week

You can't blame people along Louisiana's coastal bayous for being more than a little skittish these days. We're barely a week out from the landfall of Hurricane Ida in the southeastern part of the state. And, the threat of another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico was keeping even the most hurricane-savvy residents a bit on edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy