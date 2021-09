A Cancer Benefit for Marcia Blackburn Bird will be held at Jamesport City Park on September 11, 2021, and will include activities throughout the day. Six teams will play in a softball tournament starting at 8 o’clock that morning, and a 60-mile UTV/ATV ride will leave the park at 11:30. Concessions and ice cream will be available all day. Free will donations will be accepted for a smoked pork loin dinner from 6 o’clock to 7:30 that evening. Items are still being accepted for an auction at 7:30.