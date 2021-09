South Lake Tahoe Council member John Friedrich waves to passing cars as they honk their horns along Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday. Friedrich was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska, Bay Area News Group) — SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The huge wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region was about half contained Tuesday, with the head of California's firefighting agency saying crews largely have been able to keep flames away from populated areas.