Liberal’s 2021 volleyball team is motivated. Listen to the audio below before a practice this week and you can hear it in their voices. Liberal is ready to prove that they can play winning volleyball despite their lack of size. Plus, they are trying to turn their program around. They have been 14-18, 16-21, 18-19, and 15-20 the past four seasons and haven’t had a winning season since 2016 when they were 17-16. They have had losing records in six of their last seven season since after they went 97-57 in four years under Thais Baziquetto from 2010-2013. Their last state appearance was 2008 when they went 29-12 and last won WAC in 2008 after also winning the conference in 2007(32-7) and 2006 (31-5).