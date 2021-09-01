Cancel
She got engaged straight after? Stars who started dating again shortly after their divorce

By Bang Showbiz
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘That '70s Show’ star married Demi Moore in 2005. However, they broke up in November 2011. At the time, Moore released a statement to E! News that explained: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton." Less than two months later, Kutcher started seeing his former co-star, Mila Kunis. The two ended up moving in together in April the same year, even though the actor officially finalised the divorce with Demi in November 2013. "I prize her as the most valuable person in the world to me," Kutcher told People about Kunis.

