Grace over Greenfield in five

Grace’s Emma Grace Dubuc (3) had four kills and three aces to go with her team-high 15 assists in Monday’s win over Greenfield. She is shown here with teammates Anna Strickland, Karli Bullard and McKensie Boyte in a match from earlier in the season. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Grace Christian and Greenfield’s volleyball teams were so evenly matched on Monday evening that even five regulation sets could not settle the matter.

The Crusaders had to play one extra point in the decisive fifth set of a back-and-forth match in which Grace won the first two sets, then dropped the next two, before finally, and barely, prevailing in five, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 21-25, 16-14.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.