Grace over Greenfield in five
Grace Christian and Greenfield’s volleyball teams were so evenly matched on Monday evening that even five regulation sets could not settle the matter.
The Crusaders had to play one extra point in the decisive fifth set of a back-and-forth match in which Grace won the first two sets, then dropped the next two, before finally, and barely, prevailing in five, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 21-25, 16-14.
