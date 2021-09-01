Splash Pad to shut down for the season soon

Residents will have less than a month to take advantage of the city’s Splash Pad, prior to it closing for the season.

Since its opening in March the splash pad at Kiwanis Family Park has been the destination for young and old to get relief from the summer heat. The pad is interactive with water spraying from numerous locations on the pad along with a big bucket of water that periodically gives participants a heavy dousing of water.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.