Splash Pad to shut down for the season soon

By DAVID POLLARD dpollard@sanfordherald.com
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago
Residents will have less than a month to take advantage of the city’s Splash Pad, prior to it closing for the season.

Since its opening in March the splash pad at Kiwanis Family Park has been the destination for young and old to get relief from the summer heat. The pad is interactive with water spraying from numerous locations on the pad along with a big bucket of water that periodically gives participants a heavy dousing of water.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
