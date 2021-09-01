Cancel
New ROMP whiskey to raise $60,000 for Hall of Fame

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zf6J1_0bj5XrLb00
Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grille, created ROMP whiskey labels to raise $60,000 for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Photo by submitted

Bourbon and rye aficionados will get a chance to add a new ROMP label to their collections on Sept. 9.

Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grille, created the label to raise $60,000 for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which is across the street from his restaurant.

And he expects to continue it in the future.

The sales of ROMP bourbon and rye will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lure and continue until all bottles are sold, Skiadas said.

Each 750 milliliter bottle will sell for $150.

Skiadas and others working with the project selected two barrels of Knob Creek bourbon and rye from the Jim Beam Distillery.

“Each barrel is unique,” he said. “Two barrels sitting side by side can taste completely different.”

They are being bottled and labeled with the ROMP brand.

Skiadas said 12 sponsors each contributed $2,500 toward the upfront cost of the project, so all the money from the sales can go directly to the Hall of Fame.

The sponsors names appear on the label, and they each get a bottle.

Skiadas said if all the bottles aren’t sold before ROMP starts on Sept. 15, he’ll advertise it at the festival, which runs through Sept. 19.

Deb Fillman, director of development at the Hall of Fame, said the money raised will go to the Hall’s education fund, which supports Bluegrass in the Schools, Saturday music lessons and other programs.

“We’re very thankful for what they’re doing,” she said. “It definitely helps us.”

Skiadas said the “very limited release” will feature four different labels, each with a different acoustic instrument — a guitar, a banjo, a fiddle and a mandolin.

The labels feature the ROMP logo and the words “Pickin’ A Barrel 2021.”

In recent years, crowds at the festival in Yellow Creek Park have topped 27,000 people from 38 states and six countries over the four-day event.

This year, the festival was pushed back from June to September to try to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

But because the pandemic continues, people who attend must show vaccination cards or have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the time they are attending.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy