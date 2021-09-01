Caregivers, children find support, resources

The Caregivers Support Group of Owensboro-Daviess County had its first in-person meeting of the school year last week after being mostly virtual last year.

The support group helps provide information and resource networking for grandparents, relatives and other caregivers of children who are placed in custody outside of their homes of origin.

The group also offers peer support for both caregivers and children involved.

Amanda Hirtz, youth service center coordinator for Owensboro Innovation Middle School, said the group provides invaluable relationships and a support network for caregivers and children to know they are not alone and to share experiences and information with one another.

Hirtz said having the first in-person meeting of the year is a big deal for the group.

When the pandemic hit, she said there was a move to create online engagement with families through Facebook and Zoom meetings and help caregivers get familiar with technology used for remote learning. She said the Green River Area Development District also helped fund activity kits that were sent to the homes for the children and their caregivers to do together.

Now that meetings have returned to in-person, she said she is once again seeing faces of students that have been coming to monthly meetings since she began her role several years ago.

“We have had caregivers that have been coming to this group for 10-plus years, and the children also like coming,” Hirtz said. “When I started in this program, some of my students were in sixth grade, and now they are freshman in high school.”

One such caregiver is Connie Thompson, who has cared for her granddaughter Alexis Thompson since she was 5 days old.

Thomson said the group is a large help to her and other caregivers by introducing them to needed resources in the community.

She said, due to recent health issues, her family has encountered some trying times financially. Through the group, she was introduced to Shepherd’s Hand, an Owensboro food pantry that specifically caters to grandparents raising their grandchildren.

“It’s been a completely positive experience,” Thompson said. “Just the sharing aspect within the meetings and seeing other people in need for this from a variety of circumstances.”

The group is entering its 20th year, thanks to community support and funding, according to Hirtz.

She said it is a positive space where children and caregivers know they are not alone and can share their own experiences and uplift one another.

“The fact that a program in this area has gone on for 20 years says a lot about how much this community supports those who are raising children,” she said. “That’s a big part of this, is our community supports this, and I think as long as we have that, we could go for another 20 years.”

The group meets the last Thursday of every month at OIMS and is open to the community. For more information, contact Hirtz at 270-686-1159.

