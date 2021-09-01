XMR/BRL - Monero Brazil Real

Tuesday became a "black" day for the cryptocurrency market. After a long period of growth when some analysts predicted $100,000 and higher levels for Bitcoin, the "bullish" rally was suddenly interrupted by a 20% collapse. As a result, BTC plummeted quickly from $53,000 to $43,000. Despite the fact that an aggressive selloff stopped even before the price broke the $40,000 support, market participants revised their short-term prospects for BTC, expecting the world's most popular cryptocurrency to return below the $40,000 mark.
