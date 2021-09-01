CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
XMR/BRL - Monero Brazil Real

Pattern Timeframe Reliability Candles Ago Candle Time.

Malice at the Crypto Palace

On Tuesday, September 7th we witnessed a breathtaking valuation swing of at least 20% across all of crypto within a matter of hours. It was followed by a low-double digit price rebound. The volatility has stabilized but not before the equivalent of billions in U.S. dollars were lost. Within the...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC Hit $100,000 in 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become very popular over the last year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and the most popular one too. After hitting a four-month high, Bitcoin prices have reversed sharply and are back below the psychologically crucial $50,000 price level. Meanwhile, many people want to know whether BTC prices can hit $100,000 in 2021. What’s the prediction for Bitcoin?
Bitcoin: The Future Of Money And The World Economy

Saifedean Ammous and Peter St. Onge, in my opinion, are the thought leaders on the macroeconomic effects of adopting a bitcoin standard. The Austrian school of economics tends to shy away from making specific predictions and rather focuses on theory and grand outcomes. Mainstream fiat economists, who do tend to make these predictions — which are consistently inaccurate — don’t understand bitcoin or its value proposition and thus only produce cringe-inducing views such as this.
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 09.09.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday. However, losses were limited following a better-than-expected growth of the domestic economy in 2Q21 and a firmer rand. Mining sector stocks, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) and African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) shed 2.6%, 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.
Visa to Accept Crypto as Payment in Brazil

Visa is looking at plans to accept crypto payments in Brazil, an interview with Brazilian news outlet Seu Dinheiro says. Eduardo Abreu, vice president of new business at Visa, said he wants to look into integrating bitcoin, as well as other digital coins, as a method of payment or as a way to store value.
Visa Brazil allegedly aims to integrate Bitcoin (BTC) payments

Visa’s branch in Brazil might be adopting Bitcoin payments in weeks or months to come. The company did not make an official announcement, but its VP of new business spoke highly of BTC payments. The official expects that greater adoption depends on the integration of more traditional banking in crypto.
Boa Vista Substation, Brazil

Boa Vista Substation is a 500kV substation located in Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil. The Boa Vista Substation project’s construction is expected to beign in 2025. The works are expected to be commissioned in 2027. Boa Vista Substation project, which is a new substation, will be operated by Operador Nacional do...
Monero, BAT, VeChain Price Analysis: 26 August

Bitcoin was back to trading at $47k after dipping by 2.8% and altcoins such as XMR, BAT, and VET did not fare too better on their respective charts. Monero broke below its $305.62 support level and BAT eyed the $0.812 price floor. Finally, VET, despite falling by 5.1%, signaled signs of a price reversal.
China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Levi Mikula

Banks Begin Making Same Move They Did Before '08 Crash

Photo 5042227 / Forclosure © Terrance Emerson | Dreamstime.com. In July, a story broke that received very little attention by the mainstream media. That story had to do with the banks announcing that they are spreading out mortgage risk because they are worried about what the future holds for the U.S. economy. Seems like a big deal that should have received lots of attention but it was ignored by most.
Bolsonaro supporters take to the streets in Brazil

BRASILIA – Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gathered in major cities on Tuesday to back the far-right leader in his dispute with the Supreme Court, exacerbating a conflict that has rattled Latin America’s largest democracy. Bolsonaro has urged his supporters to turn out in record numbers, hoping for an...
Former reserve bank official pushes for India to accept crypto

A former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has spoken out about the nation’s financial and crypto ecosystem and stated that digital assets need to be accepted. Speaking at the inaugural Hodl 2021 virtual conference organized by the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council of the Internet and...
XMR Coin On The Verge Of Crossover Below The 200-day EMA

The XMR/BTC pair was trading at 0.005516 BTC with a loss of 6.57%. The 24hr trading volume of the XMR coin is 1.62 Billion. Yesterday, the crypto market experienced intense selling pressure, with nearly all coins suffering a substantial drop in value. Thus, the XMR coin was the same as it tanked around 17%, providing a decisive breakdown from then double top pattern. As for today, the price continues with its fall and is about to break crucial support of $250 and the200 EMA line together.
A Japanese Gangster In Brazil?

Today on Checkpoint Daily we ask why are NBA 2k fans so upset? Also, we ask if Yakuza would still be Yakuza if it wasn’t set in Japan. And also, we debate on just what can be done about cheaters in Warzone. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on Apple Podcasts,...
Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes...
Risk Vs. Return Outlook Shift: Is Cash Now Trash?

The August round of the AAII Asset Allocation Survey showed investor portfolio allocations to cash dropping to the 5th lowest reading on record. Part of this is completely natural and to be expected. However, part of it is also a sign of an aging market cycle and gradual but steady shift in the risk vs return outlook.
Bitcoin Targets $30,000

Tuesday became a "black" day for the cryptocurrency market. After a long period of growth when some analysts predicted $100,000 and higher levels for Bitcoin, the "bullish" rally was suddenly interrupted by a 20% collapse. As a result, BTC plummeted quickly from $53,000 to $43,000. Despite the fact that an aggressive selloff stopped even before the price broke the $40,000 support, market participants revised their short-term prospects for BTC, expecting the world's most popular cryptocurrency to return below the $40,000 mark.

