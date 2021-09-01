Cancel
Cadillac, MI

Today in history: eight new CHS classrooms used for first time

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

There was published in the Grand Rapids Press last night a statement relating to a new industry expected to be established in this city soon; a malleable iron foundry. All the facts known to the Cadillac Evening News for a number of months and by requests of its projectors public statements of their expectations have been withheld. It is many times true that a premature statement touching the establishment of an industry greatly embarrasses those connected with it and sometimes proves a hindrance to its establishment. That appeared to be true in this case, and by request of the Chamber of Commerce, The Cadillac Evening News withheld the announcement until the prospective owners of the new business were ready to give it out. The article published in the Press made statements that were not true and that may be hurtful to the proposed industry as well as to this city, officials said today. It will not be financed entirely by local capital, it is not expected to give employment to 1,000 men and such arrangements as actually have been completed have been known here generally for months rather than through recent weeks. The source of news dispatches from Cadillac appearing in the Grand Rapids Press and other downstate newspapers was disclosed at the meeting of the Cadillac Exchange Club this noon at the Indian Trail Camp. The majority of members felt that these stories were sent out by some members of The Evening News staff. Such is not the case, however, the Press correspondent being an office employee of a leading local industrial concern. Business men who find such outside publicity so harmful at this time have the sympathy of The Evening News and in fairness are asked to remember that the circulation of this paper largely is in the homes of our own community and that the correspondents referred to above are not connected with the home paper. Naturally the outside papers have no particular reason for being friendly to this community, but the correspondents might be made to feel such an obligation if approached through the Chamber of Commerce or some other public spirited body.

Community Policy