RONN Motor Group, Inc. Partners in a Joint Venture With QEV Technologies and BTECH / Leading Bidders for Nissan De-Carbonization Hub in Barcelona, Spain

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe joint venture is committed to the creation of a Decarbonization Hub positioning Spain as a leader in sustainable mobility innovation. RONN's All-Electric (Unplugged), Hydrogen Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicles expected to launch for European distribution from the Hub. This joint venture expects to create more than 4,000 direct and 10,000...

#Nissan Motor#Ronn Motor Group Inc#Btech#All Electric#European#Motor Group#Founding Partners#Spanish#Hydronn#Sedan#The Decarbonization Hub#Ronn Motor Group#Bayotech#Qev Technologies
