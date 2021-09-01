RONN Motor Group, Inc. Partners in a Joint Venture With QEV Technologies and BTECH / Leading Bidders for Nissan De-Carbonization Hub in Barcelona, Spain

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWACU) ('Digital World' or the 'Company') announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 3,750,000 units at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering, including the over-allotment, are $287,500,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.