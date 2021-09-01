CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite Falls

Cover picture for the articleThe Yosemite Falls are located in Yosemite National Park, in Sierra Nevada, California, United States. The tiered waterfall is the highest in the park, is located at an elevation of 1647 meters, and has three drops. From the highest point to the furthest drop, the distance is roughly 740 meters. This waterfall is one of the more popular natural attractions in the park, and is especially impressive in the spring, which is usually when the falls have the most water flow. Because the falls have three drops, they are usually separated into three sections. These are known as Upper Yosemite Fall, the Middle Cascades, and Lower Yosemite Fall.

