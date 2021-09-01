Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) Lucky' or the 'Company'). Further to a news release dated August 26, 2021, Lucky is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering') consisting of 34,098,000 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of CDN$0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$2,727,840. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company ('Share') at a price of CDN $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.