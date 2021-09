The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of lane closures and a new traffic pattern on Interstate 81, near mile marker 3, through Saturday morning. Lane closures will be in place on both I-81 northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. These lane closures are necessary to move barrier walls and stripe the roadway to move traffic from the old bridge to the new bridge. Exact schedule is weather dependent.