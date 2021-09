Dolmen appeared briefly during the price space at Opening Night Live de la Gamescom 2021. It did not make too much noise, but there are those who did not overlook that what we were seeing was the title that was announced for the first time in spring 2018 with the intention of getting funded through KickStarter. The project, which drew attention for its inspiration in Dark Souls, did not come to fruition (it raised 36,311 euros of the goal of more than 76,000), but is now a tangible reality that is preparing to land on PC and consoles next year. . Next we leave you his new video with gameplay.