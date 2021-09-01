Only Murders in the Building Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Take a classic whodunit, add a dose of humor, throw in a couple of surprise celebrity guests, and you have Hulu’s 10-episode comic caper Only Murders in the Building. The show reunites beloved comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, who team up with Selena Gomez as neighbors brought together by the murder of a fellow tenant and a shared love of mysteries and podcasts. It is set against a backdrop of a fictitious classic prewar Upper West Side co-op known as the Arconia (think Dakota meets Belnord), and production designer Curt Beech drew on a wealth of local New York City inspiration. “The setting is based on a conglomeration of buildings where the courtyards take up an entire city block. There are not many of them left in the city and they are kind of unicorns,” he tells AD. “We were leading into this idea of a world within a world.”