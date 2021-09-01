Cancel
Only Murders in the Building Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Pratik Handore
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ takes a little detour from Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s investigation as the men focus more on their true-crime podcast. The trio goes through all the information they have collected and tries to identify a key suspect. It becomes clear that the killer is someone from the building itself, but do Charles, Oliver, and Mabel get any closer to catching the killer? Here’s a breakdown of the episode’s events that should help you figure out the answer. SPOILERS AHEAD!

TV SeriesBoston Globe

A trio of sleuths at the scene of a comedy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

There’s something thoroughly endearing about the new Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s a light comedy about three strangers who join forces to look into a suspicious death in their Manhattan co-op building, the Arconia. Obsessed with true-crime stories, they begin a podcast about their amateur investigation, which is by turns farcical, deadpan, parodic, slapstick, and silly. And occasionally fruitful. Across 10 episodes, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) determine that the case is indeed a homicide and follow leads no matter how far-fetched to track down the killer.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Martin Short shines in Hulu comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Star power can go either way, either adding pizzazz to a project or driving it straight into the ground. It’s even riskier when you triple the A-list equation, but Steve Martin, Selena Gomez — and, especially, Martin Short — make it work in “Only Murders in the Building,” a likable 10-part Hulu comedy co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman and premiering Tuesday, Aug. 31.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is a Playful True-Crime Romp

The good news about Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” is that it’s just about as funny and charming as one would expect from a murder mystery involving Steve Martin, Martin Short, and an inspired addition to the duo’s renowned comic chemistry, Selena Gomez. And there’s little bad news, really, because the show has figured out its own brand of goofy and surprising, as it throws the three characters into a spiraling investigation without a great deal of danger. The suspicious death of someone in their building is a dream come true for them, and that's a morbid, giddy joke in itself.
TV & Videosarchitecturaldigest.com

Only Murders in the Building Sets the Scene for a Stylish Whodunit

Take a classic whodunit, add a dose of humor, throw in a couple of surprise celebrity guests, and you have Hulu’s 10-episode comic caper Only Murders in the Building. The show reunites beloved comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, who team up with Selena Gomez as neighbors brought together by the murder of a fellow tenant and a shared love of mysteries and podcasts. It is set against a backdrop of a fictitious classic prewar Upper West Side co-op known as the Arconia (think Dakota meets Belnord), and production designer Curt Beech drew on a wealth of local New York City inspiration. “The setting is based on a conglomeration of buildings where the courtyards take up an entire city block. There are not many of them left in the city and they are kind of unicorns,” he tells AD. “We were leading into this idea of a world within a world.”
TV & VideosDaily Trojan

‘Only Murders in the Building’ has prerequisites for enjoyment

As if 2021 couldn’t get any stranger, actors Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin headlined Hulu’s new murder mystery comedy, “Only Murders in the Building.” Its first three episodes premiered Tuesday. Set around an upscale New York apartment building, the Arconia, the building’s residents Oliver (Short), Charles (Martin) and...
MoviesDecider

Selena Gomez Shines in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building is a satire, a mystery, and a loving portrait of three strangers becoming unlikely friends. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as the strangers-turned-sleuths-turned-besties, and while folks are used to seeing comedy titans Martin and Short working together, Gomez’s casting feels like a curveball. The millennial celebrity, known for her singing, acting, producing, beauty line, and social media savvy, isn’t the first name you might associate with her seventy-something co-stars. But that’s sort of the magic of Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. The actress more than holds her own against Martin and Short, proving that she has the talent and charisma to outlast trends and evolve into the future.
TV & VideosMLive.com

How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ series premiere

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, this new mysterious comedy series puts a hilarious twist on the classic murder-mystery tale. Set in an Upper West Side apartment, the show follows three true-crime-obsessed residents as they attempt to solve a...
TV ShowsEmpire

Pilot TV Podcast #151: Terri's Farewell Episode! Plus Stephen, Back To Life, and Only Murders In The Building

After 151 episodes, it was the end of an era for the Pilot TV podcast this week, as the third leg in our triumvirate of bellends, the legend that is Terri White, bid the show a fond farewell and signed off for the very last time. To mark the occasion we did make the somewhat dubious decision to stream the episode live online (you can find it on the Empire Magazine YouTube channel) and, miraculously, nothing went wrong!
