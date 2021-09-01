CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT News – The Johnny Gargano/LA Knight Feud Continues, Samoa Joe

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis (InDex) came out with Johnny Gargano for his match against LA Knight. During the match, Lumis attempted to offer Gargano his glove, which resulted in Knight hitting his finisher for the win. You can check out some highlights from the match below:

