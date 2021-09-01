WWE NXT News – The Johnny Gargano/LA Knight Feud Continues, Samoa Joe

– VIBE & Wrestling recently interviewed NXT World champion Samoa Joe, who discussed his potential title challenges in NXT and more. Below are some highlights. Samoa Joe on potential matchups in NXT: “At this point, there are no dream matches, it’s all reality matches. If you talk about Ciampa, Ciampa is right here, he is ready. If you talk about Pete Dunne, Pete Dunne is ready. WALTER, he’s ready. Roderick Strong, he’s ready. Let’s stop dream match talk. Dream match is something you hope will happen one day, but all these are gonna go down, it’s inevitable with the level of competition on NXT. The guys want to prove themselves. When I walk through the locker room, it’s a bunch of dudes, kind of sitting there, rubbing their hands and licking their chops way too much for my liking. They understand, they understand the opportunity that’s in front of them and they’re ready to take advantage of it.”