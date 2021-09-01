Don’t Miss The Biggest Arts And Crafts Festival In Arkansas This Year, War Eagle Mill Craft Fair

Ever year, more than 100,000 people attend the War Eagle Mill Craft Fair – and this year, you should be one of them. With hundreds of vendors, it’s one of the biggest arts and crafts fests in the state. Its accolades don’t end there, though. The 4-day fest is touted as the best craft fair in the entire nation!

With a museum, restaurant, and tons of history, War Eagle Mill in Rogers is a great visit year-round.

There’s no denying, though, that the mill gets even better in the fall when it plays host to the War Eagle Mill Craft Fair.

A longtime favorite, it's always held the 3rd weekend of October.

This year’s craft fair is scheduled for October 14 – 17, 2021.

During the 4-day fest, there are endless opportunities to revel in the sights, sounds, and aromas of the Ozarks – all while enjoying hand-crafted creations and delicious food.

As one of the most popular arts and crafts fests in the South, it attracts about 125,000 attendees and over 250 vendors.

The vendors, who undergo an in-depth screening process, travel from across the U.S. to set up shop at the fair, selling everything from quilts and folk art to home décor and collectibles.

Great food is another hallmark of the War Eagle Mill Craft Fair.

Attendees can grab a bite from one of the food trucks parked next to the mill or at the mill’s on-site restaurant, which serves country breakfasts and cafeteria-style lunches.

Remember, this year’s craft fair is October 14 – 17, 2021. For more information, visit the War Eagle Mill website or Facebook page .

So, did you know about this annual arts affair? Ever attended? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

