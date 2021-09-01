Kids Outdoor Outpost – September 2021

For three glorious days in August all the world was good again. For many of us, the past year-and-a-half has been a huge void—a blip on the map—a time like no other in American history. Continuous cancelations (including the 2020 Outdoor Blast), school closings, working from home, limited travel and in many cases, living like hermits has really made us hanker to get out and start living life again. And with the 2021-2022 hunting season here at last, timing couldn’t have been better for the Aug. 20 -22 Ag-Pro GON Outdoor Blast held at the LakePoint Sports Center near Cartersville.
