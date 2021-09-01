Kids Outdoor Outpost – September 2021

When it comes to a playhouse, you’ll get years of play out of it – if you opt for the right one. That’s why it’s best to see the playhouse as an investment piece for your little ones.While you may have visions of the traditional pretty wendy house style, playhouses come in all shapes and sizes these days and in a variety of materials too, depending on whether you want them to live inside or outside. The decision of which playhouse to buy may also be impacted by the space you have available to you and how many children will...