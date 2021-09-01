Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say they lucked out with favorable weather conditions that kept a huge forest fire out of the city of South Lake Tahoe, California. But they also say the tourist hot spot of 22,000 residents on the southern end of the lake remains in danger. Strong winds and dry conditions are forecast for Wednesday. A Cal Fire spokesman says crews are working to keep flames out of urban communities, where homes set close together would provide even more fuel. The South Tahoe Public Utility District pleaded with residents to turn off hoses and irrigation systems to save water for firefighters.