China warns Kerry that bad ties could set back climate talks

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry that deteriorating U.S.-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change. Wang told Kerry by video link that such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship and called on the U.S. to take steps to improve ties. Kerry is in the Chinese city of Tianjin for climate talks with his Chinese counterparts. Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained by disputes over trade, technology and human rights. But they see the climate as an area for possible cooperation.