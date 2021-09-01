Cancel
Houma, LA

‘We’ll endure’: Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUMA, La. (AP) — Main Street in the Louisiana town of Houma resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida. Metal roofs peeled off buildings covered the sidewalks Tuesday, and red bricks from a collapsed building mingled with broken glass on a corner. A once shady square a block away was strewn with broken limbs from giant oaks. Houma resident Michael Cobb says the town thoroughfare had been “such a pretty place.” Houma has seen it share of hurricanes since its founding in 1832. It’s a working-class town of about 33,000 people who make their living off the Gulf. Cobb says people in the town will rebuild and endure.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

