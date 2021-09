Stop me if you’ve heard this one. You open up a new Chromebook or sign into a friend or family member’s Chrome OS device to use it for a short time and upon getting logged in, you are bogged down by the installation of what feels like every Android app you’ve ever installed on any Chromebook ever in your life. Games, productivity apps, things that worked, things that didn’t: you get every single app installed as you wait. And it is extremely frustrating. It’s not just me, right?