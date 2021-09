We’re two weeks away from the release of Cruis’n Blast on Nintendo Switch! Earlier this month we got an early look at what racetracks made the cut for the Nintendo Switch version of this arcade classic, and today we’re treated to what vehicles will be available. Be prepared to pick from a pool of 23 vehicles that includes a school bus, monster truck, fire truck, double-decker bus, motorcycle, triceratops, unicorn, shark, UFO – yes, I’m aware that some of these aren’t exactly cars, but this is Cruis’n Blast. Anything goes! Watch a unicorn race on by as well as its supercharged customization options below in a new vehicle showcase trailer: