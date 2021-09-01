Gods Will Fall - Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC Part 3 Trailer

Take a look at the gameplay trailer for the Latinx-Futurism cyberstone colossus fighter game, Aztech Forgotten Gods. Explore and fight for Tenochtitlan, the jewel of the Aztec Empire, in a world untarnished by the European superpowers. Left untouched for centuries, the city and its residents progressed technologically, steadily pushing into the future. Now, an unfamiliar enemy awakens to threaten Tenochtitlan, leaving the cybernetically-augmented heroine Achtli standing between her city's survival and utter destruction. Aztech Forgotten Gods launches on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Q1 2022.
