Gods Will Fall - Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC Part 3 Trailer

If there’s one thing that could improve the experience of watching hundreds of bloodthirsty zombies run towards me in a frenzy, it just might be doing so from a first-person perspective rather than third. Seeing hordes of the undead throw themselves off ledges right at me or piling themselves up into murderous mountains of meat to climb towards me is already one of the best experiences World War Z has to offer, but when I saw it through the eyes of my playable survivor it dialed the horror up to 11 in the best possible way. Whether I was trying not to die of hypothermia in the frozen nightmare of Kamchatka, Russia, or blasting my way through a sea of flesh-eaters in the streets of Rome, every encounter hit closer to home with each zombie right up in my face.