Video Games

Gods Will Fall - Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC Part 3 Trailer

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final challenge awaits in the Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC Part 3 for Gods Will Fall. Slumbering in an upturned world devoid of time or place lies Anord Rith, a forgotten Lord of the Ancient Age of Chaos.

Video Games
Technology
Lifestyle

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall 2021 Release Info

Put your greys and creams away, Fear of God ESSENTIALS is going pink. Jerry Lorenzo likes to keep things simple, with FOG and ESSENTIALS both keeping a concise base color palette of white, cream, grey, black, and brown. When building a wardrobe, especially one that falls under the moniker of "essential," these are all key tones and have been executed efficiently by Lorenzo. With that being said, is any wardrobe truly complete without a healthy dose of pink?
Video Games

Aztech Forgotten Gods - Extended Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at the gameplay trailer for the Latinx-Futurism cyberstone colossus fighter game, Aztech Forgotten Gods. Explore and fight for Tenochtitlan, the jewel of the Aztec Empire, in a world untarnished by the European superpowers. Left untouched for centuries, the city and its residents progressed technologically, steadily pushing into the future. Now, an unfamiliar enemy awakens to threaten Tenochtitlan, leaving the cybernetically-augmented heroine Achtli standing between her city's survival and utter destruction. Aztech Forgotten Gods launches on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Q1 2022.
Video Games

Gods Will Fall Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC 3 Brings the Chaos

Clever Beans has just revealed the brand new trailer for their third and final challenge for Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC in Gods Will Fall. In this DLC, Anord Rith, the greatworm God of Chaos, arrives. This ancient beast is made up of three monstrous greatworm, bringing multi-pronged attacks and plenty of unpredictability to the battle in Gods Will Fall. Alongside the new enemy and realm, the third update adds three new items and three new skills.
Retail

Apsulov: End of Gods Review

With its surreal blend of futuristic sci-fi and Norse mythology, Apsulov: End of Gods is anything but ordinary. Waking up on what appears to be some kind of operating table, things don’t look good for Apsulov: End of Gods‘ unnamed female protagonist. Things quickly take a turn for the worse when a robotic angry voice starts shouting commands at her. But then there’s an opportunity to escape – and with you in control, of course you’re going to take it. The question is, now that you’re somewhat free, can you make it to safety? And can you also discover why you’re in such a predicament?
Video Games

Review: F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch

There are a million Metroidvanias out there and in a crowded field it can be tough for any new game to stand out. Fortunately, that’s just what F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch does. With a dystopian future setting, it pits Ray and his band of allies against the Machine Legion who have taken over the Torch City. After a brief meeting, his friend is arrested and it leads Ray to regain a sense of purpose in his life. He needs to get his friend back and take down the legion to reclaim the city using his giant metal fist. NES fans may find that part of the concept familiar as it does bear a resemblance to the cult classic Shatterhand, which never gained a lot of traction until it was re-released as a Nintendo Switch Online title.
Video Games

Divinity 2 has Steam and iPad cross-save

Divinity: Original Sin 2 now has cross-save functionality between the Steam and iPad versions. What this means is that players can save their progress on the Steam version and then pick up exactly where they left off on their iPad, and vice versa. According to Rock Paper Shotgun, the feature was added as part of the most recent update, alongside language support for Brazilian Portuguese and Latin-American Spanish.
Video Games

World War Z: Aftermath’s New First-Person Mode Is Bloody Impressive

If there’s one thing that could improve the experience of watching hundreds of bloodthirsty zombies run towards me in a frenzy, it just might be doing so from a first-person perspective rather than third. Seeing hordes of the undead throw themselves off ledges right at me or piling themselves up into murderous mountains of meat to climb towards me is already one of the best experiences World War Z has to offer, but when I saw it through the eyes of my playable survivor it dialed the horror up to 11 in the best possible way. Whether I was trying not to die of hypothermia in the frozen nightmare of Kamchatka, Russia, or blasting my way through a sea of flesh-eaters in the streets of Rome, every encounter hit closer to home with each zombie right up in my face.
Video Games

Death Stranding Director's Cut PS5 Final Trailer Released

The final trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut, the PS5 remaster of the game that was a console launch exclusive on PS4, is here. The trailer, which was edited by Hideo Kojima himself, was captured on the PS5 in widescreen mode, with ‘Goliath’ by Woodkid playing in the background. The...
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate - Official Launch Trailer

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime. Dr. Eggman has built a huge interstellar amusement park, but he's captured an alien race and is using creatures called Wisps to power it. Sonic Colors: Ultimate introduces new features, upscaled visuals, enhanced gameplay, and a new game mode. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Games

Baldo: The Guardian Owls Review

It’s rare to see Studio Ghibli’s iconic and instantly recognizable anime art style take shape in a video game, but developer NAPS Team’s isometric action-adventure RPG, Baldo: The Guardian Owls, claims both Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda as its primary inspirations. Those are lofty ambitions, but Baldo rarely instills the same depth into its story or characters, and very little of it feels good to play. In fact, experiencing upwards of 50 hours of wildly inconsistent dungeon-crawling and puzzle-solving to reach its meager ending is more like wading knee-deep in a swamp than strolling through a park.
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Multiplayer Trailer

Here's a look at Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer in a new trailer featuring some Vanguard gameplay. CoD Vanguard will launch with 20 maps, new perks, killstreaks, equipment, advanced weapon customization, and the new Champion Hill mode. Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5, 2021 and will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Video Games

The First 23 Minutes of Tales of Arise Gameplay in 4K

Check out the first 23 minutes of Tales in Arise in 4K, running in the Prioritize Graphics Mode on PlayStation 5! Tales of Arise is the newest entry in the Tales series from Bandai Namco. Usually an annualized series, Tales of Arise is the first game in the series in several years, and arrives with a revamped presentation and graphics style. Join Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, Law, and others as they seek out to liberate the realms of Dahna. Tales of Arise is an Action RPG with many playable characters and styles to choose from, and the way you fight is highly customizable. Choose from many different Artes and create combos to defeat your enemies.
Video Games

Death Stranding Director's Cut PS5 Physical Edition India Price Revealed

With Hideo Kojima dropping a new Death Stranding Director's Cut trailer, the PS5 game is making it to India. Local retailers speaking to IGN India have confirmed that Death Stranding Director's Cut PS5 physical edition on disc will be making it to the country in-line with the official release date of September 24, 2021. Expect listings on the likes of Amazon and Flipkart soon enough.
Video Games

King of Fighters XV - Ash Crimson Trailer

Ash Crimson takes the spotlight in this trailer for the upcoming game, King of Fighters XV. Take a look at the character in action. King of Fighters XV launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, on February 17, 2022.
Video Games

Far Cry 6 - Game Overview Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Far Cry 6 for a deep dive and look at the world of Yara, gameplay, and the story revealed so far. In Far Cry 6, you join a modern guerilla uprising as Dani Rojas--who is on a path to take down Yaran Dictator, Antón Castillo. Far Cry 6, the upcoming open-world first-person shooter game, launches on October 7, 2021.

