Tinytopia - Launch Trailer

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinytopia is available now on Mac and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The game also launches on the Microsoft Store for PC on September 27, 2021.

Video Games

Project Relic Receives New Gameplay Trailer, Launches Early 2023

Korean studio Project Cloud Games’ Soulslike title Project Relic has been a known quantity for a while. Not exactly a big release, but since it’s announcement, it’s attracted plenty of people’s curiosity. At the Future Games Show event at Gamescom 2021, we got another look at the game. The newest...
Video Games

New WarioWare: Get It Together! Trailer Shows More Gameplay Ahead Of Next Month's Launch

We only have a couple of weeks left until WarioWare: Get It Together! launches on Nintendo Switch, so what better time to take another look at the game?. Nintendo has dropped a brand new overview trailer for Wario's latest outing, starring the man himself as the clip's narrator. Wario – voiced by the wonderful Charles Martinet, of course – talks us through some of the fast-paced minigames you'll be getting stuck into and the characters you'll meet along the way.
Video Games
Space.com

The launch trailer for 'Humankind' has a brilliant Apollo 11 twist

Houston, the new civilization-building strategy game "Humankind" has landed and with it comes a launch trailer with a hilarious Apollo 11 twist. The game from Amplitude Studios and Sega sees the player take control of a civilization and rewrite the course of human history across six eras, starting with the nomadic age. Players will have the chance to build their civilizations and expand them across the map all whilst having the opportunity to interact and go to war with other randomly generated civilizations — also looking to expand and progress.
Video Games

Tactical RPG ‘Arcadian Atlas’ Gets the Gameplay Trailer We’ve All Been Waiting For; 2022 Launch Planned

Serenity Forge released a new trailer for the Twin Otter Studios-developed tactical RPG Arcadian Atlas, in development for a PC-via Steam release in 2022. The trailer highlights the different units players will be able to enlist in their party, along with some of the character scenes. However, the best moments are the quick flashes of combat that show off some beautiful retro-inspired SRPG battles. If you haven’t seen this game before, this is the trail to watch.
Video Games

Glowy Hyperkinetic Vertical Shooter Revo Launches with Release Trailer

It’s hard to say why aliens are always so unpleasant but that’s why spaceships have lasers. Wander into the wrong section of space and it’s a good idea to be carrying decent firepower, because you’re bound to run into hostile forces. Thankfully they’re usually a lightly-armed advance guard, giving just enough time to figure out the attack patterns and power up the ship a bit before the heavy hitters arrive. In Revo the attack strategy is “never stop moving”, making for a highly energetic shooter that’s as fast as it is colorful. You start off with one weapon but as the levels go by and bosses drop new upgrades you’ll eventually have four different ones available at any given time, and you can choose the loadout before each level. The trick is to keep in mind that each gun uses a bit of energy and while the enemies are fairly generous with the drops it’s still easy in the later areas to be caught dry, waiting for a tech powerup to float down the screen and enable a supply-ship to drop a load of energy. It doesn’t require a lot of brainpower to lay off the fire buttons, but between keeping in near-constant motion while avoiding the quick enemy shots it can be that one more thing that can trip you up. Meanwhile the score multiplier is going up as enemies are destroyed and tanking with every hit taken, making for a tug-of-war as you try to maximize the level as best possible. Basically, though, so long as you keep shooting and dodging you’ll probably come out all right.
Video Games

Spelunky 1 and 2 Switch launch trailer

Spelunky 1 and 2 are both debuting on Switch today. To celebrate their release, a new launch trailer has come in. Spelunky is a unique platformer with randomly-generated, fully-destructible levels that offer a challenging new experience each time you play. Journey deep underground and explore fantastic places filled with all manner of monsters, traps, and treasure. You’ll have complete freedom while you navigate the fully-destructible environments and master their many secrets. To stay or flee, to kill or rescue, to shop or steal… in Spelunky, the choice is yours and so are the consequences!
Video Games

Halo Infinite Launch This Year; Multiplayer Trailer for gamescom 2021

New details about Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode were revealed during this year's gamescom. In the first season, we will join Commander Agrin and her Spartans. During ashort conversation with the creative director of Halo Infinite Joseph Staten, as part of today's GamesCom ONL 2021 show, Geoff Keighley presented new information regarding the upcoming continuation of the popular series. The release date of the story campaign and multiplayer mode was confirmed, after it was leaked online today. The game is set for release on December 8, 2021, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.
Video Games

Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition Launch Announced Via a Chilling Trailer

Just when you thought the nightmare was over, it returns in stunning high-definition for next-gen–well, current-gen at this point–consoles. Bandai Namco welcomes you back into the dark and twisted world of Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition, showing off the grotesque setting and foes on a graphical and audio level you’ve never seen before.
Video Games

No More Heroes 3 - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer and join the legendary assassin Travis Touchdown for a look at what to expect with No More Heroes 3, available now on Nintendo Switch. The evil Prince FU and his band of alien assassins are itching to conquer Earth, and the only thing standing in their way is Travis Touchdown and his crew. Armed with his trusty Beam Katana, new tech, and some killer wrestling moves, Travis must battle to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and stop the invaders in their stupid tracks.
Video Games

Splitgate Season 0 Trailer Launches with New Map, Mode, and More

The beginning of a new chapter for Splitgate is upon us. During Gamescom 2021, Splitgate was given a content window to showcase its upcoming first season for online madness. Entitled “Season 0”, this fresh wave of content for Splitgate will bring in new and improved features for all players to enjoy.
Video Games

Shmup ‘Espgaluda II’ Gets Switch Gameplay Trailer Ahead of September Launch

Live Wire shared a new gameplay trailer from the Cave-developed shmup, Espgaluda II, coming globally to Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2021. Espgaluda II is a shmup initially released in arcades in 2005 and on Xbox 360 in 2010, which has stayed exclusive to Japan apart from an old mobile release. The Switch version will include new modes for beginners and experts including, Normal Mode with higher image quality than the arcade version and Novice Mode for beginners. Further, players will find an Arcade Mode that reproduces the arcade version along with an Arranged Mode with readjusted system and sounds.
Video Games

Project Mikhail Launches in October 2021, New Battle Trailer

ANCHOR has announced Muv-Luv action spinoff Project Mikhail launches in October 2021, a firmer release window alongside a new battle trailer and a new Steam page. While Project Mikhail launches in October 2021, the game was previously announced to release sometime in the September-October window. The game will be available for both Windows PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.
Video Games

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets an official launch trailer

Gamescom 2021 is a gift that keeps on giving this week, and Owlcat Games didn't miss the opportunity to share a brand new launch trailer for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous as part of the major showcase. The RPG will land on PC come September 2, 2021, via Steam GOG and Epic Games Store. Console people will be able to choose their own path on March 1, 2022.
Video Games

Super Animal Royale - Launch Trailer

It's World War Zoo in this top-down battle royale featuring tons of adorable yet deadly animals with guns and crazy weapons. Super Animal Royale is a free to play game available today.
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Shows of Alien Killing Action in New Launch Trailer

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is celebrating its launch with a new launch trailer. The trailer shows off some co-op action as three people team up to take down the alien threat. Aliens: Fireteam Elite will allow you to play with two AI teammates or team up with your friends to go up against over 20 different enemy types through four different campaigns to explore new stories in the Alien universe.
FIFA

A PS5 trailer does not confirm the launch of Gran Turismo 7 in 2022

The absence of Sony and PlayStation Studios of the big events in recent years makes us have to stick to small details to get some information on their upcoming releases. After being absent, again, from Gamescom 2021 in Cologne, the Japanese company has released just a few days later a trailer titled Breathtaking Games in which a date is set, albeit approximate, to many of the games that we will see in these coming months for PS4 and PS5. However, the case of Gran Turismo 7, of which it is only detailed in the fine print, which is “in development”.
Video Games

Check Out The PS5 Launch Trailer For The Medium

During Gamescom 2021, Bloober Team decided to show off the latest trailer for The Medium as it makes its way over to the PS5. Before the game launches on September 3rd, they wanted to show off everything that you'll be able to experience on the console as they bring the dual world of the game to life. Enjoy the trailer below!
Retail

The Medium Trailer Shows Off Features Ahead of PlayStation 5 Launch

Bloober Team Has Released a New Trailer For The Medium Ahead of Its PlayStation 5 Launch. The Medium initially released earlier this year on Xbox Series X/S and PC to much acclaim as a psychological horror game. The game had a strong, interesting story, gorgeous environments and more as players took on the role of a Marianne, who is a medium that sees dead people. In June, Bloober Team announced that The Medium would be creeping its way to the PlayStation 5 later year and earlier this month, the developers released a cool trailer showcasing the use of PlayStation 5’s Dualsense control. At Gamescom, the company released another trailer highlighting key elements of the story and more.

