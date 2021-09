Check out the launch trailer and join the legendary assassin Travis Touchdown for a look at what to expect with No More Heroes 3, available now on Nintendo Switch. The evil Prince FU and his band of alien assassins are itching to conquer Earth, and the only thing standing in their way is Travis Touchdown and his crew. Armed with his trusty Beam Katana, new tech, and some killer wrestling moves, Travis must battle to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and stop the invaders in their stupid tracks.