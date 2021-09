Global shares kicked off the week with a strong start, even as markets in New York remained closed.The FTSE 100 notched up a 0.7% rise, putting it a little behind the main index in France up 0.8%, and Germany where the Dax rose 1%. US markets were closed for Labour Day.The FTSE’s 48.83-point gain put it at 7,187.18 by the end of the day.It was a good performance for the index following a tough end to last week, following a report which showed that only a third of the jobs that economists expected would be created in the...