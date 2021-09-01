Cancel
Asian shares rise, US dollar near three-week low

By Alun John
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Sept 1): Asian shares recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday even as data in several markets suggested global economic growth is slowing, while the US dollar inched up from three-week lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned positive, up 0.32% to its highest since early...

www.theedgemarkets.com

