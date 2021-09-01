Governor Parson Ends Existing State of Emergency by Terminating Executive Order 20-02

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson Friday ended one State of Emergency and declared another. The Governor ended the emergency declaration he declared on March 13, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the nearly 18 months we operated under this executive order, we have responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing unprecedented levels of resources and support," Governor Parson said. "This order enabled us to respond to the unknown and everchanging needs of our state. Now, we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine.