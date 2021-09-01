Governor Parson Ends Existing State of Emergency by Terminating Executive Order 20-02
Last week, Governor Mike Parson terminated Executive Order 20-02 ending the State of Emergency that had been in effect since March 13, 2020. Upon the termination of Executive Order 20-02, Governor Parson issued Executive Order 21-09, which represents a more targeted State of Emergency declaration that acknowledges the continued needs of Missouri’s health care system. While Missouri’s economy has improved, the health care system is still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19.www.kzimksim.com
