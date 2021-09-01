Exceptional Young Women in the Community: Meet Bridgette Kelley

Winston-Salem native Bridgette Kelley has found her purpose in life by combining her passion for helping others with her knack for all things fitness. In August 2020, Bridgette transitioned from working as a certified nursing assistant to earning her current role as an NCSF certified personal trainer at Phenom Fitness in Clemmons. As a member of Phenom Fitness myself, I immediately noticed Bridgette’s natural ability to simultaneously make her clients feel at ease while making sure they break a sweat. Her clients always leave the gym with a smile and are eager to return for their next training session.