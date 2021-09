Cain went 2-for-3 with a home run, two additional RBI, an additional run scored, a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Giants. Cain was Milwaukee's top performer offensively and was able to contribute in a number of ways, going yard for the second straight contest and getting directly involved in three of the team's five runs. As if that wasn't enough, he also stole his 10th and 11th bases of the campaign. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .237 since the beginning of August, but he's 4-for-7 with two homers, five RBI and two steals in his past two games.