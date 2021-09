Each week, participants will be able to pick the results of five sports matchups. Each week will feature five different sporting events in which only one of two outcomes can be selected. Anything from football games to golf to horse racing may be options to pick. Each individual pick must be submitted on IMLeagues by the time of that event's start time. After the first week, all previous week's results will be tallied and five new sport matchups will be input each Monday during the semester. The individual with the most overall correct picks at the end of the final week shall be declared the winner! This is a free event!