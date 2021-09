It started as an experiment for one creator management group: What would happen if three of their shortform creators, popular on apps like TikTok but relatively unknown on YouTube, went all in on posting to YouTube’s new shortform platform, Shorts? The answer: surprisingly rapid subscriber growth and views in the millions. Alyssa McKay, who has 8.5 million followers on TikTok, was one of the first creators to try out Shorts in February while it was still in beta mode. Beginning with 40,000 subscribers, which she gained back when she posted a smattering of videos, McKay started posting her “rich girl” videos...