Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI), (OTCQB:DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that it has completed the installation of the first phase of planned upgrades ahead of schedule at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The initial upgrades, originally targeted for completion by the end of September 2021, are aimed at providing the Company with the potential to increase the Project's processing volumes by up to 100%. The upgrades included the installation of a new materials handling step (scrubbing), improvement and expansion of the diamond concentration system, the installation of a new electronic diamond x-ray recovery unit, and various other refinements aimed at lowering water and power consumption on a per ton basis. All items of this first phase of upgrades are now operational and demonstrate their ability to achieve the desired processing volume increases. Final commissioning and minor refinements are expected to be completed over the coming weeks.