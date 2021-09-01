Cancel
Stocks

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher amid virus uncertainty

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant and Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 declined...

Jerome Powell
#Wall St#Asian Stocks#Ap#Mizuho Bank#The Conference Board#The Hang Seng#Ihs Market#Australian#Chinese#Caixin#Nasdaq#The Labor Department#The Associated Press
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Related
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks traded higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed nearly 0.8% by late-afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.7%...
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

Stocks slip as investors monitor the Fed, virus impact

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors wait for more guidance from the Federal Reserve and monitor the direction of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, 70 points or 0.2%, to 35,029 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.7%.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Largely Lower; Sanofi on Acquisition Trail

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely lower Wednesday, weighed by weakness on Wall Street overnight due to worries over slowing economic growth. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, but CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1% and the FTSE 100 futures contract in the U.K. fell 0.3%.
StocksDetroit News

Stocks slip as Fed report signals ‘downshift’ in economy

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2% and...
WorldKenosha News.com

Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday after China reported stronger exports in August than expected while investors awaited decisions from European and other central banks on when stimulus might be wound down. Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of Asia's market capitalization....
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month low on Tuesday as softer Treasury yields and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted sentiment, with the euro and the Canadian dollar retracing most of their overnight losses versus the U.S. currency. While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a...
StocksGreenwichTime

Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Futures Edge Higher; Payrolls Put ECB in Focus

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to edge higher Monday, as investors digest a disappointing U.S. jobs report and the potential impact on Federal Reserve monetary policy as well as the global growth outlook. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher,...
Worldinvesting.com

Aussie Rally Pauses Ahead Of RBA

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Monday, after flexing some muscle last week. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7430, down 0.35% on the day. The currency shot up 1.94% last week, as investor appetite for risk improved, which was bullish for minor currencies like the Australian dollar. US Nonfarm...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
Stockswtmj.com

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits another record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday as investors awaited U.S. hiring data some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit its second record this week. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The...
StocksTimes Daily

Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks slipped Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
StocksDerrick

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was little-changed.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

Gold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...

