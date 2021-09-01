7-Day Menu Planner
A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families. SUNDAY: Prepare a large (4 to 6 pounds) baked chicken for the family and serve with Roasted Fanned Potatoes. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Peel 4 medium baking potatoes and halve lengthwise. Lay cut sides down on cutting board and cut thin slices in a row crosswise (do not cut through). Carefully bend to separate each section, not to break, but to form a fan. In a shallow dish, mix together ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs, ¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Drizzle the potatoes with 2 more tablespoons olive oil, roll tops of each potato in crumb mixture and sprinkle with paprika. Arrange in baking dish lined with nonstick foil; bake 30 minutes. Remove foil; continue baking 15 minutes or until crumbs are browned and potatoes are tender. Add fresh broccoli florets, a lettuce wedge and dinner rolls. Cool off with lime sherbet for dessert.
