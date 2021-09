The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced on Thursday that its North American phosphate operations are expected to be negatively impacted by damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Wind damage to the Faustina and Uncle Sam facilities from the storm is expected to result in reduced production as repairs are completed over the next 8 to 9 weeks, the company said. The expectations also include estimates of production loss from an August equipment failure at the company’s New Wales facility in Florida.