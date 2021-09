I can't remember the last time this soap has felt somewhat watchable. The storylines are ridiculous and the acting always comes across like we're watching a pantomine, it's pathetic. None of the characters feel remotely likeable yet these incompetent producers expect us to care when they shovel these miserable stories down our throats. EE has also been terrible but at least that has generally better acting. Corrie also has better acting and balances humour the best (despite it being nowhere near the glory days) and if you've got that then you can get away with piss poor writing because the other factors make it at least watchable.