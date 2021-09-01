Cancel
Dai Greene: A decade on, Welsh hurdler recalls World Championships gold medal

Cover picture for the articleDai Greene: A decade on, Welsh hurdler recalls World Championships gold medal. On 1 September, 2011 in Daegu, South Korea, Welsh 400m hurdler Dai Greene realised his ambitions of becoming a World champion. Ten years on, Green relives the race that saw him top the podium at a global championships.

