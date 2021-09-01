CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amed Rosario racks up 5 RBI in 7-2 rout of Royals

By Let's Go Tribe
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Plesac pitched a gem and Amed Rosario singlehandedly outscored the Royals as the Cleveland Guardians opened their six-game road trip with a 7-2 win over Kansas City. Amed Rosario came into the game red hot at the plate, slashing .343/.371/.509 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, and a 136 wRC+ in the month of August. He showed no signs of slowing down against the Royals. In the first inning, Rosario lined an opposite field shot into right field where it missed the outstretched glove of Edward Olivares and caromed off the wall, giving him ample amount of time to touch ‘em all for an inside-the-park home run.

www.chatsports.com

