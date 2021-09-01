Cancel
Video Games

Metal Gear Solid V's Xbox 360 and PS3 Online Servers to Shutdown - News

By Mr Puggsly
vgchartz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami in an update on its website announced it will be shutting down the servers for the the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2022. The first step has already occurred, which is the termination of the game’s purchasing system. On...

