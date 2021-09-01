Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitpay Implements 1inch Network Support — Wallet Users Can Access Defi, Dex Aggregation

bitcoin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 31, the Atlanta-based cryptocurrency payments services provider Bitpay announced that the Bitpay wallet has integrated the decentralized exchange (dex) aggregator 1inch Network. Bitpay wallet users can utilize 1inch protocol to swap ether or the myriad of ERC20 tokens. The Bitpay Wallet Supports 1inch. Decentralized finance (defi) has grown...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dex#Aggregation#The Wallet#Defillama Com#Tvl#Dune Analytics#Uniswap Sushiswap#Defi Protocols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
EconomyRolling Stone

Keep Your Crypto Coin Safe With These Hardware Wallets

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re new to the world of cryptocurrency, the learning curve can seem pretty steep. There’s a lot...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 7: What is Inside A Bitcoin Block?

The first part of this article explains the structure of a Bitcoin block. The second part explains the process of tracking transactions in a Bitcoin blockchain explorer. This article includes a foreword from a book written by William Mougayar, the author of the book "The Business Blockchain" The last part of the article will provide an overview of Bitcoin's structure and its exploration of the Bitcoin blockchain. The first section explains how the Bitcoin block is organized into a linear sequence to create the structural chronology of a chain of history.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Re-designing DeFi’s structure with FEG token

DeFi’s mainstream adoption is long overdue, and while there has been an influx of platforms and exchanges propping up in the space, there is still a lot that needs to be done. FEG token’s vision is to re-design the way the DeFi system works, they aim to provide a decentralized transaction network that would operate on Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain.
ComputersCoinTelegraph

HitBTC launches native HitBTC wallet app to ease access to crypto

HitBTC, one of the oldest crypto exchanges focused on security, introduced a custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed by its team to simplify the work with digital assets. The wallet can be used independently or linked to your HitBTC account and allows buying, exchanging, storing, sending and receiving over 500 coins. It is available on iOS and Android platforms.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Ethereum layer-twos reportedly processing more transactions than Bitcoin

Layer-two scaling protocols for Ethereum have surged in adoption in recent months as gas prices climb again, and the layer-two ecosystem is now processing more daily transactions than the Bitcoin network, according to recent findings. According to CoinMetrics data collated by industry analyst and Week In Ethereum News founder Evan...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Leading Spanish Crypto Exchange, Bit2Me, Develops New Suite of Products As Part of Global Expansion

With the bull market has come the growth of cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. The industry as a whole saw such tremendous growth that even some of the biggest crypto exchanges have experienced difficulties with sustaining infrastructure for this growth. Even as centralized exchanges (CEX) have grown, decentralized exchanges (DEX) have shown much promise from a competitive standpoint. Given much steam by the growing popularity of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Remitano Deploys Mining Program for the RENEC Token

PRESS RELEASE. Global peer-to-peer crypto exchange Remitano is currently developing its native token, RENEC, to improve the quality of services delivered to customers, reduce transaction fees and ensure secure and swift transactions. While Remitano Network is still in the development phase, Remitano has provided an amazing opportunity for old and new Remitano users to earn FREE RENEC.
Marketsbitcoin.com

FTX Launches Cross-Platform NFT Marketplace

FTX, a spot and cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of an NFT marketplace on its trading platform today. According to the information provided by CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the marketplace will be available both for customers in the U.S. and in other locations. FTX is likely trying to capitalize on the popularity of these instruments, which are moving billions in specialized decentralized exchanges.
Computersinsidebitcoins.com

LyoPay: The All in One Application for Your Daily Crypto Life

LyoPay focuses on merging decentralized services with classical financial measures. Everybody likes consolidating their online activity – LyoPay makes it easy to do what you need with your crypto!. LyoPay – Bridging Outwards. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) acts as an umbrella for most financial applications in the blockchain space, aimed at...
Economybitcoinist.com

Breaking: IOG Confirms Cardano Smart Contracts Launch On Mainnet For September 12

The long-awaited mainnet launch for the Cardano smart contract platform, Plutus, has been confirmed for next Sunday, September 12th, 2021. The announcement was made by Input-Output Global (IOG) via its Twitter handle. Get 110 USDT Futures Bonus for FREE!. The company has submitted a update proposal around 17:26 UTC, according...
Marketscoingeek.com

Bitcoin transactions can control IoT devices: Bitcoin Class with Satoshi

This week on “Bitcoin Class with Satoshi” we’re talking about the power of Bitcoin transactions. They’re not just for sending funds from one party to another. Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright and sCrypt’s Xiaohui Liu continue this masterclass series with a lesson on using Bitcoin transactions to control internet of things (IoT) devices that may not have a lot of computing power to verify things by themselves.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bull Bitcoin Exchange To Integrate Lightning Network

Canadian exchange Bull Bitcoin is integrating the Lightning Network to its non-custodial services. CEO Francis Pouliot says users of the platform can now buy Bitcoin and receive the payment in their own wallet through the Lightning Network. Users of Canada’s first and largest Bitcoin payments processor, established in 2015, can...
StocksNEWSBTC

Zamzam: How Modern Blockchain Technologies Can Change the Stock Market

The capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has for the first time surpassed the $2 trillion mark. This reflects the rapid development of the sector and the inflow of new capital into digital assets. Nevertheless, the crypto industry market cap remains several times smaller than the capitalization of the gold market ($10.6 trillion) or the market for public shares ($100 trillion). Even more, capital is locked in productive assets in the accounts of companies and corporations, in the form of securities, bills of exchange, futures and options, which have been inactive for years, bringing modest dividends to their owners. If even a small portion of this capital moves to the decentralized finance sector, the cryptocurrency market capitalization will increase by billions of dollars. Zam.io’s solutions are designed to unite centralized and decentralized finance by duplicating equity capital on the blockchain. How it works is discussed below.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

BTC Markets taps licensed neobank Volt for integrated banking features

The banking capabilities of fintech have met cryptocurrencies in a new partnership between Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets and local neobank Volt. With a license to operate in Australia as an authorized deposit-taking institution since 2019, Volt will provide corporate cash management accounts for BTC Markets users to manage their Australian dollar funds. Those accounts allow real-time payments on the New Payments Platform, Australia’s national infrastructure for fast payments.
Marketsvanticatrading.com

Cardano: 64% of Stake Pools ready for Smart Contracts

The project also faced attacks after Ethereum advocate Anthony Sassano shared screenshots showing problems in a Cardano DEX. Cardano (ADA) Stake Pools are preparing for the 'Alonzo' hard fork, after which Smart Contract functionality will finally be deployed on the blockchain. Meanwhile, the project is facing harsh criticism for alleged structural flaws just days after the upgrade on the test network.
Internetbitcoin.com

Newly Launched Wallstreetbets Defi App Aims to 'Take Over Traditional Financial Markets'

At the beginning of 2021, a trend ignited by the creators of the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets caused the whole world to focus on retail traders in the stock market purchasing so-called dead stocks like AMC, GME, and others. The hype behind the Wallstreetbets group has fizzled in the last few months, but a group that claims to represent the Wallstreetbets community has started a decentralized finance (defi) project called wsbdapp.com. The Wallstreetbets application provides traders with the ability to swap synthetic stocks backed by blockchain tech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy