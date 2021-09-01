Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In Indonesia, drone deliveries provide lifeline for isolating COVID patients

By Rahman Muchtar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A group of drone enthusiasts in Indonesia are using their aerial skills to help during the pandemic by providing a contactless medicine and food delivery service to COVID-19 patients isolating at home.

Armed with five drones, the seven-member team have been working around the clock in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, since early July to provide deliveries.

Hartati, who along with her family, has been self-isolating since she tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August, welcomed the innovative service.

"I think the medicine received from a drone is more sterile," said the 50-year-old housewife, who uses one name, noting how the system avoided the need for any direct contact when receiving goods.

The family of four is living in an area where up to 80 percent of residents are COVID-19 positive, according to data from Makassar's coronavirus task force. Indonesia is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic in Asia.

The 'Makassar Recover Drone Medic' team is working with the local coronavirus task force to deliver medicine at least five times a day, said its founder and coordinator Muhammad Dasysyara Dahyar. During the peak of the latest outbreak in July, they made up to 25 rounds of deliveries in one day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q71lK_0bj4pUob00
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arranges a drone carrying medical supplies from the deck of a passenger ship owned by the state-owned shipping company PT PELNI, KM Umsini, which has been modified as an isolation centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Abd. Rahman Muchtar

Mobility restrictions remain in place in many Indonesian cities, including Makassar, in a bid to contain a devastating wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant.

Indonesia has reported more than four million cases and 131,000 fatalities since the pandemic started.

Makassar's mayor Mohammad Ramdhan Pomato said authorities planned to expand the use of drones to nearby islands and also provide deliveries to around 800 people staying in isolation in a ship docked off Makassar. read more

"The range of (each) drone is around seven kilometres (4.35 miles), so it is possible to reach the islands," said Pomato.

The drones also help monitor traffic and the movement of people in the city and pinpoint areas to target with COVID-19 tests.

"This mission is a matter of pride. It's not every day that we are needed and participate in disaster management to tackle the spread of COVID-19," said the drone team's founder Dahyar.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Covid#Lifeline#Covid#Makassar#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwhtc.com

Vietnam to pay recovered COVID-19 patients to help in hospitals

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is offering patients who have recovered from the coronavirus a monthly allowance if they agree to stay on at stretched hospitals to help health workers struggling to cope with an influx of infected people. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing...
Public Healthwhbl.com

Indonesia survey shows president’s approval hit by handling of pandemic

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level in five years on the back of a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, a survey released on Wednesday showed. Conducted by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, the survey showed that 59% of respondents were satisfied...
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Public Health13newsnow.com

Denmark, with 71% vaccination, ending COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON — Denmark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world and one of the first to impose lockdowns, will reportedly end its domestic pandemic restrictions -- including its version of a coronavirus passport -- on Sept. 10. The nation's top health official has declared the virus is no longer a "critical threat to society."
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Communist China is punishing 30+ officials over new COVID outbreak – but how is the question

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has emerged in China, and communist Chinese state-run media has announced it is punishing local officials and health directors for the outbreak. More than 30 officials across China, including mayors, local health directors and heads of hospitals and airports, have been punished for the arrival of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in China, China’s state-run Global Times reported.
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

Wing to Hit 100,000th Drone Delivery

Wing, the drone delivery spin-off from Google X, announced yesterday that it will pass 100,000 customer deliveries “in the next few days.” The milestone is another stepping stone for the nascent drone delivery sector, as it inches closer to more widespread adoption around the globe. In its announcement, Wing said...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Indonesia cooperates with China to build Covid-19 vaccine factory

JAKARTA (Aug 25): Chinese and Indonesian companies are cooperating to build a Covid-19 vaccine factory to meet demand in Indonesia, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Speaking in a meeting of the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs yesterday, the minister affirmed that Indonesia encourages Chinese...
Worldfoodsafetynews.com

Australian hepatitis A cases from imported dates match UK outbreak strain

Australian officials have reported three hepatitis A infections linked to dates imported from Jordan. The strain is identical to the one that caused an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United Kingdom earlier this year, which was also caused by fresh Medjool dates from Jordan. Dates were recalled by Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Wing names the drone-delivery capital of the world

Drone-delivery specialist Wing has been running trial services in parts of the U.S., Australia, and Finland for several years now, lowering groceries and other provisions from its specially designed drone into the yards of customers who minutes earlier placed an order on their smartphone. This week, Alphabet-owned Wing said it’s...
Worldtrust.org

Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross

Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have been posting record COVID-19 infections or fatalities. (Updates with record cases and deaths in Thailand and Malaysia, fatalities in Indonesia) Aug 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach ‘herd immunity’

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Weeks after the Delta variant of the coronavirus ripped through Jakarta, the Indonesian capital has reached “herd immunity”, the city’s deputy governor said, ahead of an expected decision by the president on Monday on whether to extend COVID-19 curbs. For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy