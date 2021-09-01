European Stock Futures Higher; German Retail Sales Slump

While the delta-variant-driven resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. knocked the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) from its record-high last month, weaker-than-expected job reports have sparked market optimism as investors anticipate that the Fed might delay the tapering of its bond purchases to continue to bolster economic recovery. Because the DJIA could regain its upward momentum in the coming weeks, we think some of its component companies, namely UnitedHealth Group (UNH), McDonald’s (MCD), Honeywell International (HON), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), could be great additions to one’s portfolio. Let’s discuss.After the Labor Department's hiring report stated that U.S. employers added only 235,000 jobs in August, barely one-third of the consensus forecast of 730,000 jobs added, global stock markets and Wall Street futures climbed on Monday, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve may postpone the withdrawal of economic stimulus. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) declined yesterday on concerns surrounding the Delta Variant’s impact on the economic recovery, some investors and analysts remain optimistic.