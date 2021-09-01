Cancel
Restaurants

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

By A'bidah Zaid
geekculture.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...

geekculture.co

#Burger#A La Carte#Black Pepper#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcpepper#Coke#Apple Pie#Chicken#Sausage#Hashbrown#Mcdelivery Fest#Mcdelivery Inbox Treat
